Suzy shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Launched in 2016, the first Isle of Wight Gin Festival was nothing less than gin-spired, beautifully decorated, colourful entertainment, professionally chosen and prepared garnishes to optimise the supreme flavours of the hand picked small batch artisan distilleries.

Straight back from their appearance at the inaugural Isle of Wight Pride event adding gintellect to the slick, professional and popular Lud & Pride bar.

Hand-picked artisan gins

This year be prepared for another carefully hand-picked selection of artisan gins that you will not stumble across in the local supermarket. There’ll be additional tasting tables to better accommodate and serve the gincreasing population, more music from the Double Bass and his Alberts.

Team Lud are on hand to assist the chief gintillectual, Helen, in another ginius event with a fundraising gin raffle for the Wight Brainy Bunch making the most of our prime location complimenting the ever popular annual classic car show on the same day.

Where and when

The 2017 Isle of Wight Gin Festival takes place on Sunday 17th September between 2-6pm at The King Lud pub on Ryde Esplanade.

Image: andrew under CC BY 2.0

