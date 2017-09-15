Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Newport Classic Car Show
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport ClassicCar Show
Location: at Cycle Track Cross Town Newport Link, Newport, Isle of Wight (Newport ClassicCar Show)
16 September — 16 September
Signs
Name: Newport ClassicCar Show
Location: at Cycle Track Cross Town Newport Link, Newport, Isle of Wight (Newport ClassicCar Show)
16 September — 16 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Litten
Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Church Litten)
15 September — 27 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 September — 27 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Moor Lane, Brighstone
Location: at Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Moor Lane, Brighstone)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 13 Hatherton Road, Shanklin. : Hatherton Road-Shanklin
Works description: Trial Hole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : Moor Lane, Brighstone No. 8 : Moor Lane-Brighstone
Works description: New 4m2 Patch Of C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S Island Hire Centre And The Zebra Crossing : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Hillway Rd Bembridge
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Dental Surgery, 9 Melville St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold – Adl Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 123 Furrlongs Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opposite Of J/W Cross Street To J/W Brook Close On Ryde Bridleway 54
Works description: Ryde – 423566 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 29m Duct In Footway From Dp907 To Jb26
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 15th September, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fDN
Filed under: Island-wide, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓