Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Newport Classic Car Show

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

16 September — 16 September

Signs

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Litten

Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Church Litten)

15 September — 27 October

Diversion route

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Moor Lane, Brighstone

Location: at Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Moor Lane, Brighstone)

15 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carraigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin

Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)

15 September — 19 September

Suspension of one-way

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Orchard Street, Newport

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)

15 September — 19 September

Suspension of one-way

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Hillway Rd Bembridge

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Dental Surgery, 9 Melville St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold – Adl Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 123 Furrlongs Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Opposite Of J/W Cross Street To J/W Brook Close On Ryde Bridleway 54

Works description: Ryde – 423566 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 29m Duct In Footway From Dp907 To Jb26

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start