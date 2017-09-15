Ryde Academy pupils win Parliament’s National Speaker Award

Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed

As part of their Citizenship lessons, Year 9 students from Ryde Academy were asked to identify issues they cared about in the local and wider community and to try and bring about positive change.

The LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual, Queer/Questioning, and others) groups were particularly impressive and inspiring with their campaigns.

The students researched issues of bullying, stereotyping and negative attitudes toward this particular group. They worked throughout Year 9 contacting political party members, raising awareness through media, arranging cake sales, signing pledges and organising a rainbow mufti on the last day of term which raised money not only for the Academy’s House charities, but also Isle of Wight Pride (£51 was raised during lunchtime from the cake sale).

The Speaker’s Student Council Award

Their campaigning was so professional that they were entered into a nationwide citizenship competition, ‘The Speaker’s Student Council Award’, which is run by Parliament’s Education Service.

Over 30,000 young people entered the competition nationally and Ryde Academy students won the 11 – 16 category. As part of their prize they were given a VIP tour or Parliament and attended a lunch and award ceremony hosted by John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons.

Praise from Bercow

Iris Black, Abi Vernau, Darcie Bonner, Beth Parkinson, Chloe Hailes and Ben Thompson all travelled to London with their teacher, Dave Sweet on Wednesday 6th September. John Bercow was full of praise for their project and awarded them a trophy.

Darcie Bonner delivered a speech in which she thanked Parliament for their recognition and said the group look forward to making further contributions in the future.

Head of My Community, Dave Sweet, said,