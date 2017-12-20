This published as part of OnTheWight’s new data collaboration with Urbs Media and Press Association – Ed.

The proportion of 7-year-olds reaching the expected standard in most subjects in school has fallen in the last 12 months on the Isle of Wight, according to figures from the Department for Education.

All three categories down

Results of teacher assessments at the end of Key Stage 1 show a smaller percentage of children achieved the target in reading, writing and maths.

In reading, the proportion went down to 72% from 75% in 2016 and in writing 62% achieved the target compared to 68%. The proportion in maths fell from 73% to 68%. The proportion scoring the expected standard in science remained unchanged at 81%.

Pupils are assessed in the four subject areas by their teacher at the end of year two in school. Schools in the Isle of Wight are below the national average in all topics.

Girls outperforming boys

Assessments were made for 1,342 pupils at KS1 in state-funded schools across the area. Girls performed more strongly than boys and the gap was widest in writing where girls were 17 percentage points ahead.

In reading, 77% of girls achieved the target standard compared to 68% of boys, and 30% were judged to be working at above the required level.

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds

The data also reveals the attainment gap for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, measured by looking at the scores for those receiving free school meals. Only 59% of these children reached the reading target and in maths it was 58%.

The Key Stage 1 assessments were introduced in 2016 to examine how children were coping with the more challenging national curriculum set by the government and the increase in the standards expected.

OnTheWight has contacted Isle of Wight council to ask them why these standards have dropped. We await their reply.

