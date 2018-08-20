Go big on friendship this September with Isle of Wight Oddfellows

Dean shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Oddfellows. Ed

If you’re on the lookout for a new social group, then Isle of Wight Oddfellows are the people to be with this September, as they come together to celebrate a very busy Great Big Friendship Month.

Open Day and Historical Display

On Thursday 6 September, the local friendship society is putting on an Open Day and Historical Display with an invitation for all to come along to find out more about its links to the Island’s social history and how the group contributes to helping the community today.

Free to attend, including refreshments, it is being held at Unity Hall, St Thomas Square, Newport between 10am and 3pm.

Committee minutes turned into rhyme

One item on display shows the Society’s fun side back in 1888, when a member crafted its committee minutes into rhyme. It began, ‘The lodge was opened right and fair, With V.G.Toogood in the chair. He donned the N.G. sash and tassel, As he was over at Hurst Castle’. And finished, ‘It is usual as you and everyone knows, To always have the minutes in prose, And this I think is the very first time, That you have ever had your minutes in rhyme’.

Events on offer

Other Oddfellows Friendship Month events scheduled this September, include:

Weds 5 & 19 at 1.15pm – Card games at Unity Hall

Thurs 6 at 7.30pm – Evening out at the Apollo Theatre, Newport

Mon 10 at 2pm – An outing to Bembridge Lifeboat Station – lifts available

Mon 17 at 2pm – Ten Pin Bowling, meeting at Ryde Superbowl

Weds 26 at 7pm – Curry and Quiz night, at Quay Arts Centre, Newport

These events are just a few of hundreds running up and down the country throughout September as part of the Oddfellows’ annual celebration of friendship – the Great Big Friendship Month. Now in its ninth year, the national awareness month aims to provide easy ways for people of all ages to come together, have fun as a community, and to form lasting friendships.

Would love to welcome some news faces

Maretta Heap, Secretary for the Oddfellows’ Vecta Branch, said:

“Having a strong circle of friends around you is really important – not only for your mental health, but it’s been proven to boost your physical health, too. “Making and maintaining new friends in later life doesn’t come as easy as it did in the school yard, so as a group we meet regularly so we can stay in touch with others, share some laughs, as well as look out for each other. “We’d love to welcome some news faces to our group. So, if you’d like to come along and give us a try, then this is a perfect opportunity. Let us know you’re coming and we’ll meet you at the door. “Our Great Big Friendship Month gets bigger and better each year. It’s always fantastic to see new people come along and enjoy our events and to leave having made friends.”

Friendship the answer

More than nine million people of all ages in the UK say they are lonely either often or always, according to research by The Co-Op and the Red Cross. The Oddfellows believes that friendship is the answer, helping people lead happier and healthier lives with the support of friends around them.

From coffee mornings and cards sessions to lunch clubs, outings and guest talks, the Oddfellows’ Isle of Wight Branch holds regular events and activities in the area.

Find out more

To find out more and to receive their latest events diary, contact Maretta Heap on 01983 523115 or email maretta.Heap@oddfellows.co.uk. Future events are also listed on the Website.

As part of the Great Big Friendship Month, the Oddfellows is running a free prize draw to win a one-night hotel break for two plus £200 spending money.

Visit the Friendship Website to enter.