Go Yellow and support Mountbatten’s work on the Isle of Wight

Mountbatten is encouraging people across the Isle of Wight to Go Yellow in support of those facing death, dying and bereavement, as the charity launches its annual fundraising campaign.

The fundraising drive starts today (Saturday 29 September) and runs until 7 October 2018, when people are urged to wear, eat or do something yellow to raise funds to support Mountbatten’s work.

Big yellow Mufti Day

There will be a particular focus on Friday 5 October, when it is hoped the whole Island will take part in the big yellow Mufti Day.

The Sunflower Café at Mountbatten, which is open to everyone, will be getting involved by creating delicious yellow cupcakes and Mountbatten’s ten shops will be theming their window displays in the sunshine colour.

Feel part of something big

Dani Johnson, Community Events Fundraiser, said:

“Whether you’re in an office, school, shop or any other organisation, we need your help to turn us into the Isle of Yellow! Go Yellow is a really fun way to get involved and feel part of something big to support Mountbatten’s work. “Whatever wacky yellow idea you come up with, don’t forget to send us your photos so we can share your show of support across the Island!”

Important awareness raising

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said:

“Campaigns such as Go Yellow are so important in both raising funds to support our work, but also to raise awareness of how we can support Islanders. One in three people on the Isle of Wight don’t currently receive the support they need and deserve at the end of life. “We want to change that and open up hospice care to anyone who needs our support, whether that is at the end of someone’s life, or when friends and family are in need of bereavement support. Thank you to everyone who supports us during Go Yellow!”

What you can do

If you can’t get involved in the event itself, there is always the opportunity to send a donation to show your support via Text Donate. See website for more details.

For a Go Yellow fundraising kit, which contains everything you need to put on a yellow themed event, contact the Mountbatten Fundraising Team on (01983) 217300 or email info@mountbatten.org.uk

Send your photos of your yellow-themed event or mufti outfit to fundraising@mountbatten.org.uk or post to our Facebook page

Watch our Go Yellow video for Mountbatten’s top five ideas to Go Yellow see the video below

Image: joeseggiola under CC BY 2.0

