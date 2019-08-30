Goodleaf Tree Climbing chosen for ‘Small Biz 100’ national campaign

Abi shares this great news about Goodleaf Tree Climbing. Ed

Goodleaf Tree Climbing, based in Ryde, Isle of Wight has been selected as one of 100 trail-blazing small businesses in the official count-down to Small Business Saturday, which takes place across the UK on 7 December 2019.

Goodleaf is one of this year’s ‘Small Biz 100’, a selection of small businesses drawn from every corner of the UK that reflect the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses.

Celebrating small business success

In the 100 days running up to Small Business Saturday, the campaign will spotlight each of the Small Biz 100, as part of its mission to celebrate small business success and encourage the nation to ‘shop local’ and support British small businesses.

This year’s Small Biz 100 features a range of unique independent businesses each contributing to their communities and offering something different, including Goodleaf Tree Climbing, founded in 2005 by Paul McCathie.

A unique ‘mellow adventure’

Since 2005 Goodleaf has taken thousands of people into the canopy for a unique ‘mellow adventure’ encouraging a sense of enjoyment, fun and inspiration about the natural world.

Goodleaf joins hundreds of previous Small Biz 100 businesses, which have been announced by the iconic campaign since its UK launch in 2013.

October spotlight

Day one of the Small Biz 100 count-down kicks off with The Butchers Social, from Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, with Goodleaf Tree Climbing being placed in the spotlight on 25th October 2019.

Founder of Goodleaf Tree Climbing, Paul McCathe said:

“I am thrilled that the small seed of an idea I had a long time ago has grown into a sustainable business that provides so much fun for others. “As befits a company whose ‘office’ is an oak tree, Goodleaf’s strategy has always been about slow, organic growth, focusing on the thing we do well – encouraging other people to get up close to and really experience and interact with our precious natural environment. “We’re proud to be a very niche and very small business and it’s a total honour to be a part of the Small Biz 100 2019.”

Ovens: Can’t wait to begin the annual 100-day countdown

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens MBE said:

“Each year this campaign has grown in support from government, business and communities alike, and so we can’t wait to begin the annual 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday with the launch of the Small Biz 100 2019. “Small Business Saturday’s increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country’s incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase, but we believe those we have chosen are true representatives of the diverse, creative and inspiring heroes at the heart of our communities.”

Seventh year for successful campaign

In its seventh year, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which last year saw an estimated £812 million spent in small businesses across the UK on the day, according to research commissioned by founder and principal supporter American Express.

This was up from the £748 million spent on Small Business Saturday in 2017, with 59% of people aware of the day saying they spent more than usual.

The #SmallBizSatUK campaign trended in the UK top 5 on Twitter on the day, reaching over 100 million people globally.

Support for campaign

The Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Mayor of London were among those publicly supporting the campaign, alongside more than 90% of local councils.

Small Business Saturday also benefits from the backing of leading business organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses, Indeed and Dell. The campaign is also supported by Amazon, printed.com, Square and Xero.

Small Business Saturday 2019 is open to all businesses to participate in and will commence its regional bus tour roadshow across the UK during the autumn, to drum up further support.