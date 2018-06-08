Government directive forcing IWC to partner with Hampshire for children’s services now lifted

A statutory direction that forced a partnership between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to improve the Island’s children’s services has now lifted.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, revealed the news at last night’s (Thursday) policy and scrutiny committee for children’s services.

Forced partnership

The partnership with Hampshire was first created in 2013 when the government stepped in and ordered improvements to children’s safeguarding and education services on the Island after it was found to be Inadequate.

Once the terms of the partnership were agreed by both Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Hampshire took charge in leading all children’s services’ functions on the Isle of Wight.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Brading said:

“Yesterday I had a letter from the deputy director of local authority intervention unit for Department for Education. “It says ‘I am writing to inform that as a result of the improvement delivered to date the minister that the statutory direction, first issued to the Isle of Wight in June 2013 is now lifted’.”

Council committed to improvement

He said the minister for education was reassured the Island remained ‘committed to doing high quality children’s social care services and delivering education outcomes’.

The partnership, which was renewed in March 2018, will continue for the next five years. Cllr Brading said the lifting of the direction would make little difference in the day-to-day running of the service.

He said:

“If we wanted to break the contract, we could. But children and officers are benefiting from the partnership. It’s stronger than ever. “However, it is nice to have our hard work and progress recognised, which is what the lifting of this direction represents.”

Churchman: “Poor schooling” deterred investment

Speaking at the meeting, chairman of scrutiny, Cllr Vanessa Churchman, said she was ‘delighted to hear the news’.

She added:

“I have always believed what has stopped people coming to invest in the Isle of Wight is the poor schooling. “Hopefully, that will help the regeneration of the Island generally.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Mardio Pictures under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.