Government launch Covid-19 ‘action cards’ in event of an outbreak

A series of quick-reference ‘action cards’ is now available for hotels, campsites, tourist attractions, shops, restaurants and other Isle of Wight work places to use in the event of a Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The cards provide key steps to help people quickly identify, report and respond to one or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in their business, setting or organisation.

Bryant: Provide specific advice on issues organisations may face

Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public health, said:

“The action cards have been developed to cover a range of individual settings to provide specific advice on the issues each type of organisation may face now lockdown restrictions have been eased. “They complement existing outbreak control guidance, and signpost to other useful information to help business owners and managers fully understand their responsibilities in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19.”

Sixteen cards have been released in the initial tranche with more planned in the future.

How and who should be contacted

The action cards, which are designed to be printed or downloaded to keep on hand. They provide details of how and who people should contact if they suspect a coronavirus outbreak in their work place or setting.

In addition, they give clear guidance on how individual settings can help prevent the infection by applying existing guidance on:

social distancing;

sticking to the risk-assessed safe working advice;

cleaning hands regularly;

disinfecting objects, surfaces and common touch points; and

cohorting the workforce and minimising contacts outside of the household.

Stewart: We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of Covid-19

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“High-quality, timely infection prevention and control advice is critical to help prevent the spread and contain the virus. “These cards set out how and who should be contacted if there is suspected Covid-19 outbreak within a number of different settings, with clear, bespoke guidance on preventative measures. “The action cards will be frequently updated and promoted for individuals, businesses and organisations to download and use. “We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Adherence to government guidelines including regular hand washing, good respiratory hygiene and social distancing will all help to contain it.”

The action cards are available here for download.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: governortomwolf under CC BY 2.0