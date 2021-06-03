Grants of up to £5,000 for young aspiring actors, musicians, dancers and writers

The 2021 Mike Howley Trust awards are now open for applications.

Mike Howley, who worked for many years as Director of Cultural Services for the Isle of Wight Council, died in May 2013, leaving part of his estate:

“For the specific benefit of aspiring young actors, musicians, dancers and writers, between the ages of 18 and 30, living on the Isle of Wight”.

Apply for up to £5,000

Young Island creatives are invited to apply for funding of up to £5,000 to help them realise their artistic ambitions.

The fund is for investment in areas such as training, equipment, marketing and promotion, recording, rehearsal space, staging, publishing costs, or simply time to create.

Due to the terms of this Trust, funding is not available for visual artists.

How to apply

If you fit the bill and have an idea you are burning to put into action, we would love to hear from you.

This year’s application process will take place in the form of written applications, however we welcome the opportunity to arrange for you to apply in an alternative format if you require.

Get in touch

If you are thinking of applying and feel you need to discuss your idea or require support with the application process, please get in touch with a member of the Arts Team via [email protected] before 15th June.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

Please email [email protected] to see the guidelines and receive your application form.

News shared by Megan on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed

Image: Former Mike Howley Trust grantee, Liam Burke