Great opportunity for young petrol heads to learn car control in a safe environment

The Isle of Wight Car Club are this year encouraging 14 to 17-year-olds to join the Club and compete in their new youth championship series.

By joining the Club, teenagers can learn car control in a safe environment, have fun and be the envy of their friends.

So long as they have a passenger with a driving licence who is experienced in autotesting, drivers as young as 14-years-old can take part. The car must be a production touring car (i.e. back seats and a roof) under 2000cc.

And if there are any younger friends also interested in in autotesting, members as young as 12-years-old can be a passenger with an experienced driver with a current driving licence.

Check out the full details over on the Car Club’s Facebook Page, where you’ll also find links to the relevant Website for a licence.

What is Autotesting?

Autotests are focused on car control rather than outright speed. Most courses will only ever require first gear and stay below 30mph, usually lasting around 60 seconds.

You don’t need a purpose built car to be competitive – ordinary road going cars are capable of winning events with a skilled driver behind the wheel!

An experienced competitor will sit in with you to offer help and advice – a great way to get experience with car control before you learn to drive on the road.

Isle of Wight Car Club hold events on sealed surfaces such as private car parks and unsealed surfaces such as grass fields and quarries.