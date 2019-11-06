Green Party candidate from Copeland asked Isle of Wight Labour to do vote swap

Jack Lenox, the Green Party’s candidate for Copeland, says he has been rebuffed by the Isle of Wight Labour Party, “after extending an offer to pair his vote with the Island’s candidate”.

Writing to Island Labour, Mr Lenox had said,

“I’m not oblivious to the context surrounding my candidature. I am therefore interested in pursuing the option of pairing with someone in a seat where the Greens have the best chance of getting our next MP.”

Lenox: You vote Green and I’ll vote Labour

Mr Lenox asked the Chair of Island Labour,

“I wonder if you would be willing to vote Green on my behalf, and promote that you’re doing so. “In return, I will vote Labour on your behalf and do the same.”

Quigley: “Fighting to win”

In response to the request, Richard Quigley, the Labour Party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Island told OnTheWight,