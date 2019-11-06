Green Party candidate from Copeland asked Isle of Wight Labour to do vote swap

A Green Party candidate in Copeland asked Island Labour candidate to vote Green on the Island saying he’d vote Labour in Copeland if they agreed

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

jack lenox and richard quigley

Jack Lenox, the Green Party’s candidate for Copeland, says he has been rebuffed by the Isle of Wight Labour Party, “after extending an offer to pair his vote with the Island’s candidate”.

Writing to Island Labour, Mr Lenox had said,

“I’m not oblivious to the context surrounding my candidature. I am therefore interested in pursuing the option of pairing with someone in a seat where the Greens have the best chance of getting our next MP.”

Lenox: You vote Green and I’ll vote Labour
Mr Lenox asked the Chair of Island Labour,

“I wonder if you would be willing to vote Green on my behalf, and promote that you’re doing so.

“In return, I will vote Labour on your behalf and do the same.”

Quigley: “Fighting to win”
In response to the request, Richard Quigley, the Labour Party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Island told OnTheWight,

“The Labour Party will be fighting this election on the Isle of Wight and fighting to win.

In 2017, we were second-place behind the Tories, thousands of votes ahead of any other parties, and in 2019 we remain the only serious challengers to Bob Seely on the Island.”

Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 11:40am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nhV

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "Green Party candidate from Copeland asked Isle of Wight Labour to do vote swap"

newest oldest most voted
Benji Smith

Green candidate in Copeland should be smart enough to vote and promote Labour without the need for a ‘paired vote’. He seems out of touch with the fact that the Greens are 4000 votes down on the Island and 11000 votes down (in 2015 GE) in Copeland. In neither seat does voting Green over Labour make sense.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down
6, November 2019 12:10 pm
Alternative Perspective
As a floating vote who is definitely not voting Conservative again, I’m torn between the Greens and Labour. That said, there is something about the islands Green Party candidate that doesn’t quite sit right with me, although I can’t quite put my finger on it. The labour candidate seems to be a principled guy, with his support for foodbanks and fostering background, he clearly cares for those… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
6, November 2019 12:41 pm
Tim

Arrogance might be the word at the back of your mind perhaps?

Vote Up10Vote Down
6, November 2019 12:43 pm
Geoff Brodie

My Labour vote can’t be traded to an unprincipled rabble like the Greens.

Vote Up7-4Vote Down
6, November 2019 12:09 pm
Tim

So are the Greens are saying that they haven’t got a hope unless all the other candidates drop out?

Vote Up10Vote Down
6, November 2019 12:45 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*