Isle of Wight singer songwriter releases new music video

Another Isle of Wight singer-songwriter whose been busy creating music has been in touch about his latest music video.

Having completed a degree in commercial music, Ventnorian Greg Barnes, has recently finished his first EP, ‘Early Summer’.

The last year has been “a crazy ride” for Greg, he’s gigged across the UK, including at the Isle of Wight Festival 2016, was asked to play a wedding on the beach and has had a number of gigs in London.

Polaroids

Greg’s latest release is Polaroids. Filmed in various locations around the Isle of Wight, the music video shows the Island off beautifully.

Find out more by visiting Greg’s Website, or find him on Facebook and Twitter.

Image: © Greg Barnes