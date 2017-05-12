Hampshire police support national crackdown on rogue traders

The police share this latest news. Ed

Rogue traders and forceful doorstep sellers across the UK were targeted in a UK wide day of action on Wednesday (10 May).

This is the 12th year that multi-agency partners have targeted rogue traders and highlighted the dangers that consenting to have work carried out by cold callers can bring.

The day of action was the pinnacle of a week of activities being led by police and trading standard services.

The campaign was run by Operation Liberal (Police National Intelligence Unit) tackling cross border criminality. Hampshire Constabulary is a consortium member of Operation Liberal.

The unit used to concentrate on door step crime, including distraction burglary and rogue trader offences, however it now pro-actively targets offenders and has the expertise to tackle door step crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout, said:

“We work hard throughout the year to protect our vulnerable residents and disrupt the activities of these doorstep criminals. “This week of action with Operation Liberal, which links crimes and gathers intelligence on suspects and organised crime groups who travel extensively across the UK, is a great opportunity for us to engage with our communities in targeted crime prevention activities. Our message to residents is clear: Not Sure? Don’t open the door!”

Key advice

Our key advice to members of the public is:

If you’re not sure, don’t open the door. Read our crime prevention advice for more information.

Check the identity of doorstep callers by telephoning the company they say they are from. Use the telephone numbers listed In your local directory or provided independently by your service provider

Check whether traders are members of the Consumer Code Approval Scheme or the Government Trust Mark Scheme

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out.

Never pay cash up front and never go to the bank or cash point with a trader

If you suspect a rogue trader is at your door, or if you feel intimidated or they are refusing to leave, call 999

Remember –

lock all doors, even when at home, especially your back door

use a chain or spy hole, if you don’t know them, you can keep the door closed

tell the police about unwanted or suspicious callers by calling 101, it could be the last piece of the jigsaw for us – many rogue traders work across different counties, which can make it harder for police to track them.

