West Wight Fencers take on the Royal Navy

Senior Fencers have returned from a Fencing Match at the Royal Navy dockyards with heads held high.

Against strong teams from the Royal Navy, Southampton University and others, two teams of Isle of Wight Fencers took part in an all day competition organised by Royal Navy Fencing. Of the seven strong group only one had fenced in a senior competition before, but the A team still managed second place.

The B team, with several novice fencers, fenced valiantly with vast improvements seen during the day. Although they didn’t manage to match the A team, the progress made was astonishing and we have high hopes for their future.

Setting an excellent example

Nick Stuart, who organised the teams and refereed all day, stated it was one of the nicest fencing competitions he’d taken part in.

He added the Isle of Wight teams were an excellent example to themselves and for the Isle of Wight Fencing Clubs.

Patience and persistence pays off

Fencing demands a high degree of patience and persistence, developing the combination of skills and tactical ability for a unique fast moving combat sport.

There are two Island clubs at:

Saturday mornings at West Wight Sports Centre

Friday evenings at the VI Form Campus in Newport

The group photograph shows from second left: Matthew Miner, Joe Jury, Nick Stuart, George Collins, Mikee Flannery, Amy Huyton and Jon Simper