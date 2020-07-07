Missing Freshwater man now located

Update 9.30pm:

Missing Dennis Steel has now been located

The 79-year-old was last seen in the Brambles Chine area at around 6pm today.

Dennis has dementia we and his family are understandably concerned for his welfare. He may appear confused.

He is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build, and he is bald with grey hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since 6pm this evening, please phone 101 with the reference 44200250227.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0