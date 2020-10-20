Have you seen this man from Manchester coach party missing on the Isle of Wight?

Can you help us find a man who has gone missing on the Isle of Wight?

Guy Ramsden, from Manchester, had travelled to the Isle of Wight on a coach trip.

Last seen in Cowes

The 67-year-old was last seen at around 2.30pm yesterday (19th October) on The Parade in Cowes, outside Trinity Landing.

However, he did not return to the coach and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Whilst on the Island, he had been staying at the Bayshore Hotel in Sandown.

Description of missing man

He is described as:

White

Approximately 6ft tall

Stocky build

Grey messy hair

Grey stubbly beard

Guy was last seen wearing a dark bobble hat covering most of his hair, black rimmed glasses, colourful Bermuda shorts, trainers, a black bomber jacket and gloves.

He was also carrying a rucksack and a black box containing a camera.

Get in touch

Have you seen this man on the Island, or in any of the locations given above?

If you have seen him, please call us on 101, quoting 44200406710.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

