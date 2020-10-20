Have you seen this man from Manchester coach party missing on the Isle of Wight?

Have you seen this man on the Isle of Wight who is missing from a coach party from Manchester?

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Scene inside Police Control Centre and pic of missing man

Can you help us find a man who has gone missing on the Isle of Wight?

Guy Ramsden, from Manchester, had travelled to the Isle of Wight on a coach trip.

Last seen in Cowes
The 67-year-old was last seen at around 2.30pm yesterday (19th October) on The Parade in Cowes, outside Trinity Landing.

However, he did not return to the coach and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Whilst on the Island, he had been staying at the Bayshore Hotel in Sandown.

Description of missing man
He is described as:

  • White
  • Approximately 6ft tall
  • Stocky build
  • Grey messy hair
  • Grey stubbly beard

Guy was last seen wearing a dark bobble hat covering most of his hair, black rimmed glasses, colourful Bermuda shorts, trainers, a black bomber jacket and gloves.

He was also carrying a rucksack and a black box containing a camera.

Get in touch
Have you seen this man on the Island, or in any of the locations given above?

If you have seen him, please call us on 101, quoting 44200406710.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 20th October, 2020 11:14am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nZX

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Have you seen this man from Manchester coach party missing on the Isle of Wight?"

newest oldest most voted
chrisinthemorning
I sincerely hope that this man is ok and has not met with an accident, but why do people think it’s ok to travel from a high Covid risk area to spend time in a low risk area? People on holiday go out and about far more than those living in that area at the moment. They visit more shops, pubs and restaurants. It only takes one… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down
20, October 2020 12:00 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*