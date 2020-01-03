Have your say on how Isle of Wight crisis services for young people can be improved

If you’re a parent or carer with experience of the Isle of Wight children and adolescent mental health service, the NHS want to hear your views. Details within

teenager sitting on bench with head bowed

Are you the parent of a child who has experienced a mental health or emotional wellbeing crisis here on the Isle of Wight?

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust would like to speak to parents of children and young people on the Island about their experiences of crisis services and how they could be improved.

The service manager for IW CCAMHS (Community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) will be leading a workshop on provision for young people when they experience a crisis, and what future services could look like.

Where and when
Head to the Riverside Centre on Tuesday 7th January at 10am to take part in an Adolescents In Crisis consultation event for parents.

Children and young people’s session
Additionally, there will be a further consultation event on 13th January for children and young people, 3.30pm – 5pm, venue to be confirmed.

Image: adulau under CC BY 2.0

