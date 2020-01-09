Head of school announces resignation

The Head of School at Christ the King College has announced she will be resigning at the end of the summer term 2020.

During Mrs Ward’s time as Head of School, there has been a significant improvement in standards; this was recognised in the school’s interim inspection. This was one of the major milestones in the school’s journey – a tremendous achievement.

This year Christ the King achieved some of the best exam results on the Island. When Mrs Ward joined Christ the King, the school was in a very different place.

It has been Mrs Ward’s incredible hard work, tenacious dedication, empathy and determination that has transformed the school academically and pastorally.

Ward: Students are “absolute credit to the college”

Mrs Ward said,

“I am immensely proud of my fantastic students. They are an absolute credit to the college. There are so many student successes and highlights to mention from my time here. “Overall, I feel privileged and blessed to have had the opportunity to be Head of School of Christ the King College. For personal reasons I must relocate to the mainland, making my leadership of the college unsustainable.”

Burden: College improved in many ways under her leadership

Chair of Governors, Mrs Liz Burden said,

“I am sure the whole school community will join me in thanking Nora Ward for her dedication and constant hard work. Under her leadership the college has improved in many ways. “All this has been achieved whilst maintaining our distinctive Christian ethos.”

Quinn: “A tough act to follow”

Mr Quinn will remain as Executive Headteacher, ensuring continuity during this period of change. Mr Quinn, Executive Headteacher said,

“I have enjoyed working with Nora immensely; she will be a tough act to follow. She has been instrumental in transforming the college. We wish her every success for the future. Both I and the Governing Body we now turn our time to the recruitment of a successor. “The recruitment process of such a high calibre individual may take an extended period, and we will communicate our progress throughout. “Be assured that Christ the King College is in a good place. With the strength of its Senior Leadership Team, teaching and support staff and a thriving, supportive school community, we are confident that the college will continue to go from strength to strength.”

