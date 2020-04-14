Help at hand for those struggling with Mental Health issues during Coronavirus crisis

We are facing extraordinary times due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and it’s important that we all heed the advice to stay safe at home. This is a crucial step we can all take to help limit the spread of the virus and keep healthy and well.

In these unsettling times, it is not only your physical health that might be challenged, but also your mental health.

Finding it hard to cope?

This could be whether you already have a diagnosed mental health condition or are experiencing low moods, stress, anxiety or depression for the first time because of your concerns about the disease.

Or you may just simply be finding it hard to cope without the social activities and interactions that you would normally have or finding it difficult having to stay at home.

Help is at hand

Isle of Wight NHS Trust are working hard to develop a wide range of resources for anyone in the community who might be struggling or just wants some advice and guidance.

A leaflet has been produced with some immediate key information that we hope will help. You can download that here.

Find out more

IW NHS Trust are also providing information for the new Island Community Coronavirus Website which has a lot of very useful information including a section on mental health.

Please check both this and the IW NHS Trust Website regularly for updates.

Keep safe and well.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Image: Dustin Belt under CC BY 2.0