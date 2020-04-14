Citizens Advice Isle of Wight: Continuing to offer independent advice during C19 crisis

More and more Island residents are in need of support through the uncertainty of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

That’s why Citizens Advice Isle of Wight is continuing to offer confidential and independent advice to anyone affected by the many complex issues that have arisen as a result of the pandemic, to make sure everyone receives the help they’re entitled to.

Thinking of applying for Universal Credit?

*The following information is presented with the express consent of the client.*

Lizzee Annis was about to claim Universal Credit, but spoke to Citizens Advice IW first.

“Both my husband and my jobs were effected by Coronavirus. My husband was due to start a new job, but lockdown meant that the position was no longer available. As a nursery worker I still fulfilled an essential job, but our circumstances changed so drastically that we were not sure how we were going to provide for our two children. “We were about to make a claim for Universal Credit (UC), but luckily I saw a Website article from Citizens Advice IW that urged us to speak to them before making a claim. “Citizens Advice IW were able to show us that UC was not the best option for us, and could actually make us worse off in the long term. With their help and advice, we were able to make successful applications for several other top up benefits to make sure we can put food on the table and provide for our children. “Citizens Advice Isle of Wight helped us to support our family through the Covid-19 crisis. I would urge anyone thinking of applying for Universal Credit to first speak to Citizens Advice IW to make sure they get the right help.”

Independent, confidential and free advice

We believe that everyone is entitled to the information that affects their lives. That’s why our charity has given independent, confidential and free advice to generations of Island residents.

If you need help with applying for Universal Credit, paying your council tax, or any other issue you may be facing, Citizens Advice IW will give you the knowledge and confidence to find a way forward.

Leave a message on Adviceline

As our offices are currently closed to the public, the best way to contact us is on our Adviceline number: 03444 111 444

At the moment we are only answering voicemails left on the Adviceline number. This is the most efficient way we can deal with your enquiry. We are currently returning calls usually on the same day, and certainly within 1 working day.

What to do when you call Adviceline

Call 03444 111 444 and press * to hear the other options, and then press 0.

Please leave your details and a number that we can contact you on.

Someone will reply as soon as they can.

* Calls to the Adviceline 03 number cost the same as calling 01/02 numbers and may be included as part of your mobile or landline call package. If you do not have a package, calls from a landline can cost up to 9p per minute. Mobiles may be considerably more expensive.

Other ways to contact us

You can also contact us via webform through islehelp.me – You can also get advice through the Website where you can access Webchat**

**If your enquiry is between 5pm to 8am you can leave an email. Enquiries through the national website will be answered by a Generalist Adviser from the national team.

News shared by Gretel on behalf of Citizens Advice. Ed