Help Wessex Cancer Trust win £25,000 grant: Vote in store

Lorraine shares this latest news on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

Wessex Cancer Trust is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help Centenary Grant initiative.

To celebrate Tesco’s Centenary, the supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork to deliver a special voting round of its community funding scheme which will see grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 awarded to community projects.

Wessex Cancer Trust on the shortlist

Three groups in each Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Wessex Cancer Trust is one of the groups on the shortlist.

To host free local events

It wants to use the money to host free local events to help improve the health and wellbeing of people living with cancer across the Wessex region.

The days will include nutritional advice, mindfulness and therapies, as well as time for attendees to talk with trained volunteer befrienders and each other.

Voting during July and August

Voting is open in all Tesco stores in Hampshire, Dorset and Isle of Wight throughout July and August and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check out in store each time they shop. Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already provided over £75 million to more than 25,000 projects across Britain.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Allen: Best placed to deliver this project

Cait Allen, CEO of Wessex Cancer Trust said:

“We have a long history of delivering expert support services specific and relevant to those living with cancer in our local communities, and have always reacted to the needs of the local people we serve. “We believe we are best placed to deliver this project and with no other comparable events available in the region we expect these health and well-being days to be well received and well attended.”

Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said:

“Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down Britain to improve the local spaces and places that matter to them. The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area. We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit the Website.