WightAID team up with Nettlecombe Farm to provide free stay for Isle of Wight family

WightAID recently received an unexpected phone call from Nettlecombe Farm who kindly offered a free week stay within half term in one of their quaint cottages on site.

Nettlecombe Farm based in Whitwell, is situated within a beautiful rural setting, offering countryside walks, fishing lakes and a chance to try a hand at farming.

A step away from day-to-day living

Residents are invited to participate within the morning feed and collecting the daily chicken eggs, an opportunity the team at Nettlecombe Farm feel is a step away from day to day living and wanted to gift a family an experience that may not always be possible.

Supporting families with disabilities

WightAID contacted a recent grantee, Rainbow Club IOW, a local group who support children with disabilities and their families.

Rainbow Club, formed in 2007 by Clare Williams hold regular activity sessions, family meets and offer an opportunity for families to access support and advice from others who are in a similar situation to themselves.

A tranquil week away together

The deserving family of five were delighted when their name got picked out of the hat and felt fortunate to enjoy a Monday to Friday stay, offering them the perfect opportunity to enjoy a tranquil week away together.

“I was very lucky to win the holiday to Nettlecombe Farm during May half term. The children absolutely loved feeding and stroking the animals, our middle son couldn’t wait to get down there every morning. “Farmer Lucy and Farmer Tallulah were fantastic with my children who have Autism and at answering some of their challenging questions. “Lucy also gave our middle child advise in photography as he brought his equipment with him. We cannot thank the staff enough for a fantastic break. We must also say a big thankyou to Nettlecombe Farm, Wight Aid and the Rainbow Club.”

WightAID and Nettlecombe Farm aim to continue to work closely in order to provide this opportunity to further Isle of Wight families.