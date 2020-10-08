Here’s why health officials can’t provide the Covid-19 ‘R’ number for the Isle of Wight

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis began in the UK, News OnTheWight has sought to bring readers the most accurate, up-to-date information in relation to the crisis.
Every Tuesday we produce a report of the latest weekly figures relating to positive tests and deaths where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate.
We also provide the rate per 100,000 of population, to make it easy for residents to compare the Island against other parts of the country. It’s been reported this week that Island has the third lowest rate infection rate in the country.
What’s the R number?
Many readers have told us they want to know what the ‘R’ number for the Island is.
News OnTheWight asked Isle of Wight Public Health whether they were able to provide the R number for the Island, but have been told this only available for the region (South East) – currently it’s between 1.1-1.4.
The Director of Public Health, Simon Bryant, told News OnTheWight,
“The geography is too small to have a realistic number. You need a large population to understand spread in the community.”
You can find out more about the R Number and Growth Rate on the Government Website.
Thursday, 8th October, 2020 12:02pm
By Sally Perry
