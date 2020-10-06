Weekly number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results: 6th Oct 2020

From Tuesday 28th Septmeber to Monday 5th October the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by 18, a rate per 100,000 population of 12.766.

This brings the cumulative total to 476, a rate per 100,000 population of 335.8.

The latest R number for the South East has increased from 1.0-1.3. to 1.1-1.4.

Numbers skewed for a few days

It’s important to remember that due to issues with reporting of confirmed test results within the Test and Trace programme – as widely reported in the national press – we’re still in the period of some cases potentially being from 24th September and 1st October.

These will be referred to as ‘Historical Cases’ (will update when exact number of historical cases confirmed) – an explanation of what that means can be found here.

No new deaths

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 39 there have been no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

That means the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate remains at 86.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The figure was adjusted from 89 to 86 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

