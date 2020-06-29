Heritage centre appeal for new cash register to meet contactless guidelines

Yvonne Hardy from Ventnor Heritage Centre has been in touch with an appeal to readers for support.

The Heritage Centre has been closed since the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown, but the Trustees are now looking at the Government guidelines to enable the Centre to re-open

Yvonne explains,

“The Trustees have allocated funds to upgrade the Sale Area/Reception in the Museum, and this included a straight forward cash register. It is hoped that we can complete this refurbishment before we reopen. “But it is now apparent, from the guidelines that visitors/customers should use ‘Contactless Card’ payments. Unfortunately, at this present time we do not have this facility. “We have looked into this and we need an up to date cash register. Because of costs it would be a refurbished machine, but the cost would still be around £960 including VAT. The allocated sum for the original cash register is £170.”

The Centre are seeking support to help us raise an additional £800 toward the purchase price. £500 has been raised so far, but further support would be greatly appreciated by the heritage centre, which is run by volunteers, most of whom, Yvonne says, are in the vulnerable category for Covid-19.

Show your support

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting the Ventnor Heritage Centre Website or ask for bank details via [email protected]

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview