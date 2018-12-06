High praise for outreach service from care watchdog

An Isle of Wight outreach service that provides support to those with a learning disability has been praised by inspectors.

Ryde House Outreach was rated outstanding overall, during an inspection in August.

At the time, the service was providing support to 14 people, each with a variety of care hours.

Service ‘above and beyond’

Inspectors praised the service for going ‘above and beyond’ to support families and those in crisis. People and their families were engaged in the running of the service.

People were supported to take positive risks where possible.

When an incident occurred, there was a clear record. Medicines were stored safely on an electronic system.

A ‘genuine, person-centred culture’

Inspectors said there was a ‘genuine, person-centred culture’ where staff displayed empathy and worked with people and their families to understand how best to support them.

An emergency helpline was operated for families, and this had been used three times in the past 12 months.

Manager: Building “positive and person centred care”

Registered manager of the Ryde House Outreach service, Amber Moore-Devine, said:

“We are very pleased with the CQC rating which is down to the dedication and hard work of the whole team. “The staff are really invested in building positive and person centred care with the people we support and their families who are all awesome — for this I am truly thankful and feel proud to be a part of such a unique community service.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: saucysalad under CC BY 2.0