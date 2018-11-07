Photos: High tide and flooding affecting the Isle of Wight coast (and floating bridge)

If you live near the coast or rivers, watch out for potential flooding.

flooding east cowes - karl love

Several coastal areas on the Isle of Wight are subject to a flood alert by the Environment Agency this morning (Wednesday).

The Cowes Floating Bridge is currently suspended (despite what their official Website states – use Floaty Finder for more accurate results) and East Cowes is currently suffering effects of flooding (see photos shared with us by Cllr Karl Love below).

The Hovertravel service is currently suspended due to the adverse weather, but other cross-Solent services running as normal.

The Environment Agency’s warning reads:

Wednesday morning’s tide at 10:32 on 07/11/2018 is much higher than normal as unsettled weather brings strong southerly force 7 winds and large waves. Levels will be similar to those recorded in January this year.

For an hour either side of high tide, spray overtopping of sea defences and flooding of sea front roads, esplanades and car parks is expected.

Water levels will be very high up slipways in Cowes and Medina Road at the floating bridge.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.48 m (surge) giving a forecast tide of 4.92 metres Chart Datum (2.33 mAOD) at Cowes, and 3.78m Chart Datum (1.8mAOD) at Yarmouth. Tide levels remain high until Saturday, but will be much closer to normal high spring tide values.

We continue to monitor tide levels and forecasts. Property near to the floating bridge may wish to install property protection as a precaution.

Overtopping in East Cowes
Overtopping in East Cowes
Flooding in East Cowes
Flooding in East Cowes
Flooding in East Cowes

Images: © Karl Love

Wednesday, 7th November, 2018 11:32am

