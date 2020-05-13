Crowdfunder launch: Help secure the future of News OnTheWight with Solent LEP match funding

Hold off sailing for the moment says Cowes Harbour Commission

Cowes Harbour Commission ask sailors to hold off for the while. Clarification is being sought from Government. CHC also talk about Social Distancing

Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) are asking sailors to hold off getting back on the water quite yet.

Not clear yet
They say that, after the Government’s loosening of lockdown guidance, it’s not clear if this applies to sailing:

“Until we have confirmation that marine leisure activities are permitted and any relevant restrictions on them, we are advising that they should not take place.”

Asking Government
The British Ports Association and the UK Harbour Masters’ Association are seeking clarification on this with the Government at national level. They expect specific guidance shortly.

Social distancing
CHC went on to say:

“Furthermore, even when we are able to reopen our facilities, users should be aware that practices to preserve social distancing will be needed as is prescribed in Government advice issued this week (and further specific guidance to be issued). This means that we may need a short period of time to assess risks and modify arrangements. “

At the start of April CHC said, “going out on the water rarely fits into the Government’s four criteria for being out and about.”

