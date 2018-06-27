Holocaust survivor to visit Ryde Academy pupils

On Thursday 5th July 2018 a group of Ryde Academy Year 9 and Year 10 students will hear testimony from Holocaust survivor, Joanna Millan, as part of a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET).

The testimony will be followed by a question and answer session to enable students to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth.

Holocaust Educational Trust’s Outreach Programme

The visit is part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Principal, Joy Ballard said:

“It is a privilege for us to welcome Joanna Millan to our Academy and her testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced. Every year a large group of our KS4 and KS5 History students travel to Germany and Poland and spend a day at Auschwitz Concentration camp. “This visit by Joanna means that more of our students can hear first hand about this period of history from a personal perspective. “We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that by hearing Joanna’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

Karen Pollock MBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust added:

“The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor. “Joanna’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing her testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead. “At the Trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”

Nat shared this news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Image: © Ormiston Shelfield Academy

Location map

View the location of this story.