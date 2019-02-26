Homes on former driving test centre go to committee

Plans to build six houses on the former driving test centre site in Newport are being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The proposals, due to go before the planning committee next week, were initially turned down by the committee last May because the site had no space for car parking.

One less dwelling

However, revised plans have removed one of the houses to make space for ten car parking spaces.

The houses will all have three bedrooms and arranged as semi-detached units. They will be built with red brickwork and grey roofs to match existing buildings.

Recommendations

Island Roads has said no house should be occupied until space has been laid out on-site for ten cars to be parked and for vehicles to turn so they can enter and leave the site in forward gear.

The Environment Agency has raised no objections, while members of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council said they were very happy with the changes made and welcomed the new proposal.

Flood warning and evacuation plan

In the committee report, resilience coordinator for emergency planning at the Isle of Wight Council, Lisa Scovell-Strickland, said the plans should be approved, subject to the approval of a flood warning and evacuation plan.

The committee meets next Tuesday (5th March) at 4pm.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0