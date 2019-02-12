Host of awards for Isle of Wight school at 2019 Rock Challenge®

Congratulations to pupils from Christ the King College (CtK), Newport, who made second place in the 2019 Rock Challenge® last night (Monday).

The CtK College team took second place with Macchina Del Tempo:

“Once you have tasted time travel, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” Many conspired over the mortal nature of Leonardo Da vinci. A genius of our time or a madman of the renaissance? Or simply, a tragic victim of his own imagination.

Other awards

CtK College also jointly picked up the The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function, The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Entertainment, Rock Challenge® Award of Excellence for Stage Crew, as well as the ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Lighting and the Rock Challenge® Award for Parental Involvement .

The event at Portsmouth Guildhall attracted a large audience and was supported by a number of sponsors.

Attending this evening were a panel of expert judges.

Performance judge, Bessie Cursons, said,

“I’ve had a wonderful evening tonight watching all the schools perform. There was some brilliant choreography, some absolutely fantastic concepts and ideas. It’s been a real pleasure to watch.”

Production judge, Adam Case, said,

“I’ve had a great evening, a lot of fantastic performances. Full of energy, full of originality, great fun to watch.”

Other winners

Havant and South Downs College, Waterlooville, took first place:

Love is Love

Jack is a teenage boy who has grown tired of pretending to be something he’s not. By finding his inner strength and bravery of facing who he is, and not being afraid to show it, his story celebrates inclusivity, and that at the core of it, love is love.

Cams Hill School, Fareham, took third place:

Social media manipulation

Inspired by the poem ‘Selfie’ by Brian Bilston, our dance explores the pressures and ideals that the media can inflict upon young adults. The celebrity fashion crazes that possess teenagers are turning them into clones obsessed with filters and online followers. Our performance recognises the rise in social media influence but celebrates the individuality of our students.

Image: © Nick Scott Photography