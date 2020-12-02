House on pub car park rejected for a second time by Isle of Wight planners

Plans to build a house behind the Three Bishops pub in Brighstone have been refused again.

A three-bedroom house was proposed in the car park behind the pub on the Main Road, causing concern for residents due to the potential loss of the walkthrough in the car park instead of Warne’s Lane.

Rejected by planners

The application has been rejected by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning officers, for the second time.

The first application was rejected in January this year and dismissed at appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

Redesigned to reflect concerns raised

CPC Limited, planning agents on behalf of the pub, said it had been redesigned reflecting the design concerns raised, including downsizing the house to a three-bed from a four.

Mr Hessey, tenant at the Three Bishops, supported the dwelling, saying it would facilitate ‘significant capital investment and improvements to the pub’ which would ensure its viability for the future.

Another public supporter of the project said if the house was not approved, they were worried the pub could be turned into flats instead.

A ‘detrimental and harmful impact’

However, the refusal notice was published last week, saying the development would have a ‘detrimental and harmful impact’.

Objectors to the development, which would be built in a conservation area and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), said it would have a ‘huge, negative impact’ on the village, losing car parking and cutting off access to the pathway.

Other objections

Brighstone Parish Council said there had been no identified need for the dwelling and issues far out way the need for one house.

The council’s environmental health team also objected to the application as no noise report had been produced, which should have taken into account the effect cars leaving at closing time and children playing in the play park would have on those who would live in the house.

‘Domestication’ of the land

In its refusal notice, the planning authority raised concern over the ‘domestication’ of the land, as siting the house in that location, to the rear of the pub and away from the pattern of development, was not considered appropriate.

It said:

“The development would not add to the aesthetics of the area, the relationship a dwelling would remain out of context in evaluation of this rear section of the Three Bishop’s curtilage and would be harmful to the character and appearance of the locality.”

Applicants can now appeal the decision.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: CreditDebitPro