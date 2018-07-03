Housing plans to replace former nursing home set for approval

Plans to build ten houses on an Isle of Wight Council-owned property in Shanklin look set to be approved tonight (Tuesday).

A new application, recommended for approval at tonight’s planning committee, has been submitted after a previous scheme was turned down due to a lack of parking.

The application has been submitted by PSP Isle of Wight LLP, on behalf of the council.

Replacing nursing home

Ten houses, with two or three bedrooms, would replace Elmdon House — a four-storey domestic Victorian villa formerly used as a nursing home.

The application says:

“Elmdon House is neither special in form nor detail. It is a fairly ordinary example of a Victorian villa, which is now in very poor condition.”

Residents have expressed concern over the plans.

Neighbour: Density too high

Brian Cullum, who lives near the site, said the high density of houses would make the space crowded.

He said:

“They are only building 16 parking spaces however, most people have their own car so that will mean 20 cars needing parking.”

Gardens removed for parking

A previous application, submitted in September 2017, only planned for 13 parking spaces. To accommodate the additional three spaces, two front gardens have been removed.

Objections were also raised by the tree officer who said the proximity of parking to important trees would lead to the loss of those trees — they reccomended the loss of two housing units to mitigate this.

Under the new application, the site layout has been amended, keeping all ten units.

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0