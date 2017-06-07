How council services will be affected by the Isle of Wight Festival

The council share this latest news. Ed

As a result of the Isle of Wight Festival taking place from Friday 9 June to Sunday 11 June, the following council services are changing, due to their close proximity to the festival site.

Register Office

The Isle of Wight Council’s Register Office Marriage Room will temporarily move to County Hall in Newport during June’s Isle of Wight Festival. From Monday 5 June until close of business on Saturday 17 June, all civil ceremonies will be held at County Hall, Hight Street, Newport.

From Sunday 18 June, ceremonies will be held at the Seaclose office, Fairlee Road, Newport. All birth, death and marriage notice appointments will remain at Seaclose Offices throughout the festival.

The civil ceremonies service will be back at its usual Seaclose Park offices from Monday 19 June.

For further information, please call the Register Office on (01983) 823233.

Coroners Office

The Coroners Office will operate from Seaclose Offices as usual although there will be no provision for personal collection of paperwork from Thursday 8 June at 1pm until Monday 12 June, however telephone enquiries will continue to be handled via the existing contact number on (01983) 823010.

Crematorium

The crematorium will be operate at its usual opening hours over the weekend of Saturday 10 June and Sunday 11 June, from 10am to 2pm.

Planning/ ICT Offices

The council’s Planning Services office will be closed to the public on Thursday 8 June, Friday 9 June, and Monday 12 June. In the days leading up to and after the festival there will be public access but parking will be extremely limited so customers are advised it may be better to avoid the Seaclose Office, unless it is to attend a pre-arranged meeting. The office will be open as normal to the public from 9am on Tuesday 13 June.

Customers can check information and use the online services available on the council Website.

Leisure Centre/ Theatre

Customers are advised that 1Leisure Medina centre will be closed for the duration of the Isle of Wight Festival from 2.00pm Thursday 8 June and will re-open at 7.00am Monday 12 June. Westridge and The Heights will be open as normal throughout this period.

For further information, please email medinaleisure@iow.gov.uk or telephone 01983 823880.

Image: dominiccampbell under CC BY 2.0