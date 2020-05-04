How to setup and use NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

Install the App If you live on the Isle of Wight, you will be sent a letter this week with a Web address on it. It’s important that you enter / type this in on the mobile phone you usually carry around with you, not your tablet or computer.



Enter first part of your postcode When you load the App for the first time you will be asked for the first part of your postcode, eg PO30, not the whole postcode



Turn on Bluetooth permission As the App uses low energy Bluetooth to detect how close you are to other people/phone you will need this switched on.



Turn on push notifications This is needed so you are aware if you’ve come close to others with Covid-19 or if advice on social distancing restrictions change.



Medical workers only If you are a medical worker, to stop the App constantly reporting you being close to others, you will be offered the advice of turning off Bluetooth when you are wearing PPE.

Day-to-day usage At this point a randomised ID is generated by the App for you phone.



The application will now run in the background, even if your phone is locked.



If you come close to other people running the application, a ‘Proximity event’ is generated. This stores the ID of the other device, how long you were close to it and the strength of the signal (indicating how close you were to the other device)

If you fall ill The App will ask you ‘How are you feeling today?’. If you select ‘I feel unwell’, you will be asked if you:

a) Have a high temperature

b) Have a continuous cough

c) What was the start date of the symptoms

d) If your information is accurate

e) To press the Submit button

