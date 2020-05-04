FAQ: NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

There are many questions about the new NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App that is being launched on the Isle of Wight this week.

We’ve gathered what we can and hope it answer the main questions, but we see this as a living document, so it will grow. If you think we have missed anything important, please leave a comment below and we will seek to answer them for you.

Where do I get the app? Each house on the Isle of Wight will be sent a letter with instructions of where to download it from

When does this all start? The App will be available on the Isle of Wight from Thursday 7th May 2020

How will the App know who I’ve been close to? Low-powered Bluetooth. Which phones you have been near to and how far away they have been from you will be gathered on your handset for a rolling 28 days. This is only shared with the NHS if you report yourself as ill and choose to share the data

Will they know where I have been? NHSx say no, as its Bluetooth, it just looks at the other phones that have been near you, not record your location

Will this stop me needing to practice Social Distancing? No, it was stressed that Social Distancing and other Coronavirus measures will continue to be in place

How long do I have to have been close to someone in order for it to count? Passing contact is not recorded, so just walking past someone in the street will not count. The Bluetooth data will look at how long you were close to another person for.

Do I have to use this App? It isn’t compulsory, but NHSX say that the more people that use it, the better the results and more helpful it will be to minimise the impact of Covid-19

How will the testing kits get to me? Initially Isle of Wight Council workers will bring it to you within 24 hours. They will return the next day to collect it, so it can be sent for testing

What if I don’t have mobile reception? As it runs on Bluetooth, mobile reception isn’t needed to gather data. The only time reception is needed is if you self-report yourself as ill and choose to send your data

What percentage of the population need to download the App? News OnTheWight was told that any number of people using it would be of benefit.

Above 20% – even at that level we will get very important insights.

Above 50% – there will be a material impact



Will I find out if who I came near to had Covid-19? When you are notified that someone who you have been near by had Covid-19, it won’t tell you who it was, when you were near them or where it was

Can I have my data deleted? If you delete the App, all the data held on your phone will be deleted. If you have chosen to shared data with the NHS, it can be retained by NHS for future research. Matthew Gould , CEO NHSX, told Human Right Committee said you cannot ask to have data your removed. At the end of the crisis, it will either be deleted, or fully anonymised for research

Will the Police have access to this data? Matthew Gould (NHSX) said it won’t be used by law enforcement. The data would only be used for health or public health reasons.

What’s the minimum age that can use it? CEO of NHSX, Matthew Gould, told the Human Rights Committee, that the guidance for the Isle of Wight is 16-years-old

How will it avoid people trying to give false reports? NHSX said they will do what they can to minimise this. As a test will be sent out, if it isn’t completed or comes back negative, that reporting will be discounted

How will older people use it if they don’t have a smart phone? Not everyone on the Island needs to use a mobile. Those in strict lockdown self-isolation are unlikely to need to use it

Will I be alerted to everyone I’ve passed with Covid-19 No says NHSX. They will apply an algorithm to that will make the decision based on how far away they were and how long you were with them. This will be automatically be updated as they learn more.