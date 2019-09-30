Hunt Forest Group win prestigious award at Royal Isle of Wight County Show

Anna shares this latest news on behalf of Royal Isle of Wight County Show. Ed

Each year the Show committee awards a prize to the best trade stand at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show. This year’s winner is the Hunt Forest Group.

County Show Chairman Graham Biss said,

“Alongside the overall growth of the show the retail offering continues to expand both in size and quality. The Hunt Forest Group stand this year was exceptional and has set an extremely high standard for others to match. We are very grateful to all our traders who help to make the show a full and varied day out.”

Read: Delighted to receive the prestigious award

Jim Read, Isle of Wight Branch Manager of Hunt Forest Group said,

“We are delighted to receive the prestigious award of “Best Trade Stand” and enjoyed a very busy weekend with visitors from all over the country. “We look forward to this show every year and love seeing the event develop and helping it to grow.”

Supporters of the show

The Hunt Forest Group exhibit every year at the show and also supported this year by loaning a Gator XUV 865M for moving equipment, transporting VIP visitors and helping with the breakdown of the site.

As the long-established John Deere dealer for the Isle of Wight (formerly R. Hunt Ltd.) the team have vast knowledge in parts, sales and service of agricultural, homeowner, equestrian and construction equipment, whilst also offering a showroom with tools, JD merchandise and toys for your little ones. Why not pop in for a warm welcome.

2020 date

The 2020 Royal Isle of Wight County Show will be on Sunday 28th June.