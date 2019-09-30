Fixed link, Undercliff Drive and improved cycle, rail and ferry services raised with Transport Minister

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Making the most of a Ministerial visit to the Island this month, MP Bob Seely took the opportunity to raise the profile of other important Island issues with Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

During the Minister’s visit to the Island – to announce the £26 million investment in the Island’s railway – Bob took the opportunity to discuss other issues with Mr Heaton-Harris such as the ferries, Undercliff Drive, the Island’s cycle network and the extending the Island’s railway.

Bob said:

“I would like to thank the Minister for coming to visit the Island and agreeing to give us £26m to keep our railway open. “I raised a number of other transport-related issues that the Minister and his department may be able to help us with and I look forward to having further meetings and correspondence with him to take these issues forward. “I hope that this is the start of many more improvements to our transport links on the Island.”

Viability of fixed link

During the meeting, Bob raised the controversial issue of a fixed link and sought the DfT’s views on the viability of this.

Bob also spoke to the Minister about options to improve cross-Solent travel services on the Island and the likelihood of reopening the A3055 – Undercliff Drive – between Niton and St Lawrence.

Improvements for cyclists and rail

Bob also asked for support to develop the West Wight cycle route, as well as others, and discussed the viability of extending the Island’s railway network – both electric and steam.

The Minister agreed to ask the DfT to look into the issues raised by Mr Seely.