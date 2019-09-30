Fixed link, Undercliff Drive and improved cycle, rail and ferry services raised with Transport Minister

At the recent announcement of new trains for Island Line, Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely raised several issues with the Transport Minister, including Undercliff Drive, cross-Solent ferries, a fixed link and an improved rail and cycle network.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

bob seely and chris heaton harris

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Making the most of a Ministerial visit to the Island this month, MP Bob Seely took the opportunity to raise the profile of other important Island issues with Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

During the Minister’s visit to the Island – to announce the £26 million investment in the Island’s railway – Bob took the opportunity to discuss other issues with Mr Heaton-Harris such as the ferries, Undercliff Drive, the Island’s cycle network and the extending the Island’s railway.

Bob said:

“I would like to thank the Minister for coming to visit the Island and agreeing to give us £26m to keep our railway open.

“I raised a number of other transport-related issues that the Minister and his department may be able to help us with and I look forward to having further meetings and correspondence with him to take these issues forward.

“I hope that this is the start of many more improvements to our transport links on the Island.”

Viability of fixed link
During the meeting, Bob raised the controversial issue of a fixed link and sought the DfT’s views on the viability of this.

Bob also spoke to the Minister about options to improve cross-Solent travel services on the Island and the likelihood of reopening the A3055 – Undercliff Drive – between Niton and St Lawrence.

Improvements for cyclists and rail
Bob also asked for support to develop the West Wight cycle route, as well as others, and discussed the viability of extending the Island’s railway network – both electric and steam.

The Minister agreed to ask the DfT to look into the issues raised by Mr Seely.

Monday, 30th September, 2019 2:19pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ndj

Filed under: Ferry, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Train, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Fixed link, Undercliff Drive and improved cycle, rail and ferry services raised with Transport Minister"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
smiffy

Fixed Link?–you’d think there was an election coming up! Bye, Bye Robert.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down
30, September 2019 2:34 pm
Tim

Empty talk with a Government that may only have hours left in office. Hitherto Bob has made every effort to maintain the privileged status quo of ferry companies controlling and profitting by the movements of us islanders across the Solent

Vote Up4-2Vote Down
30, September 2019 2:47 pm
hialtitude

As soon as Johnson opens the Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge we will most likely to be next on the list.

Also I see no mention of the Abominable Floatie, why not?

Vote Up00Vote Down
30, September 2019 4:27 pm
Alternative Perspective

Wow, things are really moving. Well done Bob!

Vote Up4-6Vote Down
30, September 2019 2:33 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*