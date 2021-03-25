‘I felt a strong reassurance that if I was in need, I was protected’: Praise for Isle of Wight Police

Early riser Tom Howatt was given a fright when a light shined into his car at 4am followed by a knock on the glass. There was a happy result though. Read the details within

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

View of Culver cliff

Islander Tom Howatt is an early riser. He usually wakes up about 3.30am most weekdays, gets up and on with his day working as a sales rep for company with global customers.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday), as usual he woke up early, but decided to grab a coffee and work from his laptop up a Culver to see the sun rise.

Posting to the Isle of Wight Community Information Page, Tom said,

“I decided to get a coffee from maccies and go to do some contact building for my job. I noticed a van pull in to the car park in the pitch black of 4am and thought nothing of it until I had a small heart attack when a torch was shining in my driver’s door window followed by a knock.

“I was soon comforted by the sight of a Police uniform and the words ‘are you okay?'”

“Thank you Isle of Wight Police”
Tom went on to explain why he felt the need to post the message to the Facebook Group.

He said,

Tom Howatt
Tom Howatt

“Despite receiving a bombardment of abuse throughout the pandemic, the old bill are still there to help us all and although I didn’t need help (apart from a fag after my mini heart attack), I felt a strong reassurance that if I was in need, I was protected.

“The mental health crisis that is unfortunately and inevitably going to hit after ‘this all blows over’ is being already proactively tackled by our Police force.

“Thank you Isle of Wight Police.”

Image: arg_flickr under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th March, 2021 9:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2okT

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Yaverland

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "‘I felt a strong reassurance that if I was in need, I was protected’: Praise for Isle of Wight Police"

newest oldest most voted
mariner58
Nationally some police forces have done daft things, during the first lockdown the police blockaded the residents of Exeter in, the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire threatened to have police checking the contents of peoples supermarket trollies, a Yorkshire police officer forbade children to play in their own garden and Derbyshire still seem anxious to fine people on the flimsiest excuse but I absolutely agree that, in respect… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
25, March 2021 10:06 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*