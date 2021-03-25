‘I felt a strong reassurance that if I was in need, I was protected’: Praise for Isle of Wight Police

Islander Tom Howatt is an early riser. He usually wakes up about 3.30am most weekdays, gets up and on with his day working as a sales rep for company with global customers.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday), as usual he woke up early, but decided to grab a coffee and work from his laptop up a Culver to see the sun rise.

Posting to the Isle of Wight Community Information Page, Tom said,

“I decided to get a coffee from maccies and go to do some contact building for my job. I noticed a van pull in to the car park in the pitch black of 4am and thought nothing of it until I had a small heart attack when a torch was shining in my driver’s door window followed by a knock. “I was soon comforted by the sight of a Police uniform and the words ‘are you okay?'”

“Thank you Isle of Wight Police”

Tom went on to explain why he felt the need to post the message to the Facebook Group.

He said,

Tom Howatt

“Despite receiving a bombardment of abuse throughout the pandemic, the old bill are still there to help us all and although I didn’t need help (apart from a fag after my mini heart attack), I felt a strong reassurance that if I was in need, I was protected. “The mental health crisis that is unfortunately and inevitably going to hit after ‘this all blows over’ is being already proactively tackled by our Police force. “Thank you Isle of Wight Police.”

Image: arg_flickr under CC BY 2.0