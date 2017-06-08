Ian takes his 10,000 cycle challenge to the Isle of Wight Festival

If you are going to the Isle of Wight Festival this year, please keep an eye out for Ian Gregory.

As part of his challenge to cycle 10,000 miles for the charity, Prostate Cancer, he has been given a pitch for his turbo trainer at the Festival to help raise awareness and money.

Twenty years ago Ian was diagnosed Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder, but he hasn’t let that get in the way.

Having lived with a chronic pain disorder myself for over 15 years, Ian’s drive and determination is awe-inspiring.

Become a sponsor

As part of his 2017 challenge, Ian is looking for sponsorship from local businesses on the Island. He says he’ll help promote and share any offers or deals they may have.

You can stay up to date with Ian’s amazing efforts by following him on his Facebook Fundraising Page.