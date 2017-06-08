Find out who wants your vote today

Ian takes his 10,000 cycle challenge to the Isle of Wight Festival

Show your support to Ian Gregory if you spot him at the Isle of Wight Festival – he’s cycling 10,000 miles this year for the Prostate Cancer charity, despite suffering with a chronic pain condition, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

ian gregory pitch

If you are going to the Isle of Wight Festival this year, please keep an eye out for Ian Gregory.

As part of his challenge to cycle 10,000 miles for the charity, Prostate Cancer, he has been given a pitch for his turbo trainer at the Festival to help raise awareness and money.

Twenty years ago Ian was diagnosed Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder, but he hasn’t let that get in the way.

Having lived with a chronic pain disorder myself for over 15 years, Ian’s drive and determination is awe-inspiring.

Become a sponsor
As part of his 2017 challenge, Ian is looking for sponsorship from local businesses on the Island. He says he’ll help promote and share any offers or deals they may have.

You can stay up to date with Ian’s amazing efforts by following him on his Facebook Fundraising Page.

Thursday, 8th June, 2017 8:56am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fmy

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Print Friendly

