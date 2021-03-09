If you haven’t been able to get dog and cat food pouches here’s why

Customers of Sainsbury’s were emailed last night with the news that there’s a national shortage of dog and cat food pouches.

It sounds like it is something that could last for sometime, especially as the news sparked an increase in dog and cat food pouch sales, further reducing supply levels.

Sainsbury’s said,

“We’re working hard to resolve this. “We think the issue will be ongoing through the year, but we hope to get them back onto shelves as quickly as possible.”



They remind customers that they have plenty of tinned cat and dog food.