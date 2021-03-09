If you haven’t been able to get dog and cat food pouches here’s why

The news of the shortage resulted in increased sales of the pouches leading to an even smaller supply

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Angry cat

Customers of Sainsbury’s were emailed last night with the news that there’s a national shortage of dog and cat food pouches.

It sounds like it is something that could last for sometime, especially as the news sparked an increase in dog and cat food pouch sales, further reducing supply levels.

Sainsbury’s said,

“We’re working hard to resolve this.

“We think the issue will be ongoing through the year, but we hope to get them back onto shelves as quickly as possible.”

They remind customers that they have plenty of tinned cat and dog food.

Tuesday, 9th March, 2021 9:42am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oj3

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Retail

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*