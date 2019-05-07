Inadequate Isle of Wight school sees another visit from Ofsted

Following an inspection last summer, Christ the King College was rated as Inadequate by Ofsted in the autumn.

Inspectors returned to the school at the end of March to assess whether any improvements had been made.

Their report (embedded below for your convenience) highlights the efforts being made not only by the leadership teams, but also teaching staff and pupils.

In a letter to Matthew Quinn, the Interim Executive Principal, the inspector acknowledged that a positive start had been made on improving the significant weaknesses identified in the inspection report.

Improving safeguarding

Safeguarding arrangements and the management of pupils’ behaviour had been prioritised and the head of school was said to “lead and manage the college with spirit, determination and compassion” and “carries out her duties with meticulous attention to detail”.

Leadership capacity in safeguarding has been increased and a more efficient system of raising concerns about pupils’ safety and welfare has been established.

Effective action being taken

Full detail of the report can be found below, but the inspector ended by stating

Leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of the serious weaknesses designation.

