Worry Dolls are a tenacious female duo born out of the joint talents of Zoe Nicol and Rosie Jones. They met in Liverpool when they were 18, both on their chosen path of becoming solo singer songwriters, and both falling under the spell of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’.

The Indie Folk duo will be performing on the Isle of Wight on Saturday 4th March in Ryde as part of the Isle of Wight Venue Campaign (book now).

Serendity

Serendipity brought Zoe and Rosie together at an open mic whilst both studying music in Liverpool. Both redheads with guitars, they discovered that they had, unbeknownst to each other, been to the same hippy camps when they were young and sat around the same campfire.

They also found they could fight like crazy over songwriting, but regardless, they had become musical soul mates and so, after uni, they set off together making music as Worry Dolls.

Their sound

It was a new sound, blending the tender urgency of Zoe’s Irish-influenced voice with the fiery integrity of Rosie’s vocals and rhythmic guitar.

Zoe transferred her fingerpicking skills to ukulele, followed by Earl Scruggs-style banjo, motivated by players like Emily Robison (Dixie Chicks) and Winston Marshall (Mumford & Sons).

Telepathically linked songwriting force

Rosie joined Zoe’s band as a mandolin player and backing vocalist and their great chemistry and love of harmony led to them starting a contemporary bluegrass band playing Nickel Creek, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch songs together.

Paired by their teachers for an opportunity to have their songwriting critiqued by Paul McCartney, they were inspired to start co-writing, and could now be described as an almost telepathically linked songwriting force.

For a flavour of what to expect, have a listen to Worry Dolls on Soundcloud

Described by Bob Harris as “a warm and infectious sound”, Worry Dolls’ music is packed full of sublime harmonies, atop a plethora of varied instruments.

Where and when

The Worry Dolls will be playing the Wight Rock Bar, Ryde on Saturday 4th March. Doors open at 7pm

and tickets are just £6 each.

Wight Rock is a small venue and tickets sell fast, so buy online to avoid disappointment.

Our thanks to Isle of Wight Venue Campaign for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

