Inflatable Rainbow Run raised more than £27,000 so far

Lorraine shares this latest news on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

Sunday’s Inflatable Rainbow Run for Wessex Cancer Trust Isle of Wight has so far raised more than £27,000!

However, this is only a provisional total, as sponsorship money is likely to continue rolling in for weeks to come.

The event, held at Sandown Airport, was in its second year and, once again, had around 1,000 people taking part. The 3km course featured ten giant inflatables and five colour clouds of powder paint.

The winners of the only competitive wave for Island businesses – the ‘Corporate Cup’ – were PGL and special mention should go to to Boogie Bounce IW who entered a team of 116 and have so far raised more than £3,400!

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Community Engagement Manager, Lorraine White, said:

“It was another incredible event and we’re celebrating yet another astonishing fundraising total. “The success and popularity of Rainbow Run continues to astound us all and we’re so grateful for the amazing support. “From our many sponsors, supporters and the team at Sandown Airport to our dedicated volunteers and, above all, every single one of you that took part, we cannot thank you enough. “So far, our two Inflatable Rainbow Runs have raised more than £65,000 for Island people affected by cancer and you can all feel very proud in the knowledge your money and efforts are helping to support Islanders when they need it most.”



Photos from the event are now on sale via Robin Crossley’s Website and 50% of the proceeds are being donated to the charity.