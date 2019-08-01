Isle of Wight council buildings to be powered on 100 per renewable electricity

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Island council buildings will be powered on 100 per renewable electricity from 1 October after the council chose to sign up to a new green provider called Ecotricity.

The contract was awarded following an Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) compliant tendering process for the purchase of future energy.

Stewart: Important we make changes where and when we can

Isle of Wight Council Leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“I am very pleased to be able to announce that Ecotricity have been chosen by the Isle of Wight Council as its electricity provider reflecting our drive towards our green agenda and helping contribute to our aspiration of carbon neutrality. The company could demonstrate they generate and supply 100 per cent renewable energy sourced from the wind and sun and at the same time as offering value for money. “Following the Full Council meeting where a climate emergency was declared and the recent news that the Island has been awarded biosphere status, I think it is important that we make changes where and when we can. “I believe in action not just words and this clearly demonstrated we are taking action. This contract will ensure all the electricity used in our buildings is green electricity and help minimise our carbon footprint.”

One year contract

The contract will cover all council buildings, including fire stations, care homes, offices and leisure centres.

The company Ecotricity provides electricity from 100 per cent green sources, with around a quarter coming from their 47 ‘wind parks’ and five ‘sun parks’ that are currently operating or have been approved for use across the country.

The energy generated from the wind and sun doesn’t release any carbon emissions – so helps reduce the impact the council buildings have on the environment.

Sands: Proud to be powering council buildings

Paul Sands, Growth Director, Ecotricity, added:

“We’re proud to be powering these council buildings on the Isle of Wight. “We’re in the midst of a climate emergency – and one of the things we can all do is switching to a renewable energy supplier – as power can be one of the largest impacts we have on the planet. “We’re supplying a growing number of businesses and homes with renewable power.”

The contract is for the supply of electricity will run from 1 October 2019 through to 30 September 2020.



As a reminder, below are the councillors who voted in favour, against or abstained on the climate emergency vote:

For: (23)

Cllrs Adrian Axford, Vanessa Churchman, Steve Hastings, Steven Hendry, John Hobart, Clare Mosdell, Matthew Price, Chris Quirk, Debbie Andre, Rodney Downer, Paul Fuller, John Howe, John Medland, Lora Peacey-Wilcox, Ian Stephens, Julie Jones-Evans, Karl Love, Michael Lilley, Geoff Brodie, Reg Barry, Andrew Garratt, Shirley Smart, George Cameron

Against: (6)

Cllrs Barry Abraham, Stuart Hutchinson, Gary Peace, Ian Ward, Dave Stewart, Chris Whitehouse

Abstained: (6)

Cllrs Michael Beston, Paul Brading, John Nicholson, Tig Outlaw, Brian Tyndall, Graham Perks