Innovative exhibition piece shares Isle of Wight ‘Sewing Memories’ from the over 85s

Technology and film artist Jan Frith from Ryde presents ‘Sewing Memories’ (2019), her latest work: sewing memories of mostly elderly care-home residents aged over 85 years were the inspiration for this interactive digital piece comprising a Singer sewing machine, micro LCD screen and Raspberry Pi computer.

At each revolution of the sewing machine handle, the text of the memory shown on the micro screen shifts upwards one line, referring to the sewn fabric that would normally move through the needle foot-plate.

By turning the handle the viewer can directly engage with the physicality of the old Singer sewing machine and read the memories of an earlier generation.

Showing for a limited time from Thursday 5th December until Saturday 7th December 2019 at Aspire Ryde’s new community hub retail premises 35 High Street, Ryde: Daily 10am until 4pm.

‘Aspire to Sew’

Jan wanted to show her work at Aspire Ryde where they help the community through a myriad of important community activities and, in particular, through their ‘Aspire to Sew’ project. She also volunteers at Aspire within their Creative Hub digital music studio in Dover Street.

She says,

“My work often explores past and present; chance and control, and human/technological relations. It will be interesting to see a local audience engage with this piece before exhibiting it further afield.”

About the artist

Jan moved to the Isle of Wight from London having studied for her MA Fine Art at Central St Martins (The London Institute).

She is a member of Artspace Portsmouth, and is locally a member of TRAC – The Ryde Art Collective.