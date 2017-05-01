Isle of Wight Labour respond to calls to step aside for the Greens

On the day the Isle of Wight Labour Party officially announce (see below) their prospective parliamentary candidate for the 2017 general election, a list of strong die-hard Labour supporters have called on the Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to not put candidates up against Greens in two key seats during the general election, Brighton Pavilion and the Isle of Wight.

A unequivocal “No”

In response to the call from the likes of Jon Cruddas MP, Baroness Helena Kennedy, Clive Lewis MP, and campaigners such as Polly Toynbee, Owen Jones, Neal Lawson and Billy Bragg, the Isle of Wight Labour Party have made themselves very clear:

“No, thank you. See you at the ballot box, Greens.”

Greens: “We will continue to speak out”

Speaking in response to the Guardian letter, Green Party leader on the Isle of Wight, Vix Lowthion, told OnTheWight,

“It’s wonderful to have the support from such a strong list of signatories. “It’s obviously a decision for the local and national Labour Party to make – but it won’t affect our Green campaign on the Island. “We will continue to speak out on defending our countryside, protecting local services, improving our schools and health care, and standing up for what matters with a strong, distinctive voice in Parliament after 8th June.”

Critchley: “The Isle of Wight needs the Labour movement”

Ryde North West Labour candidate in the upcoming council elections, Julian Critchley, has been selected as the 2017 General Election candidate to contest the Isle of Wight Constituency.

After being confirmed on Sunday afternoon, Julian, who has worked in both government and education, said,

“I believe the Isle of Wight needs the Labour movement. Our Island is a beautiful place, and Islanders are warm, friendly, creative and industrious people. Every day I feel privileged to have such neighbours and to live in such a place. “Yet there are needs here which are unmet. And there are challenges to come, which we must face together. “We must fight to protect and improve our health service, the proudest legacy of a Labour government. “We must provide an outstanding education and better job opportunities for our young people. “We must give our pensioners the dignity and support they deserve. “We must support the local businesses who are the backbone of the economy. “We must ensure that no Islander is forced to live in squalor.”

