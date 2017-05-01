Isle of Wight Labour respond to calls to step aside for the Greens

On the day the Isle of Wight Labour Party officially announce (see below) their prospective parliamentary candidate for the 2017 general election, a list of strong die-hard Labour supporters have called on the Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to not put candidates up against Greens in two key seats during the general election, Brighton Pavilion and the Isle of Wight.
A unequivocal “No”
In response to the call from the likes of Jon Cruddas MP, Baroness Helena Kennedy, Clive Lewis MP, and campaigners such as Polly Toynbee, Owen Jones, Neal Lawson and Billy Bragg, the Isle of Wight Labour Party have made themselves very clear:
“No, thank you. See you at the ballot box, Greens.”
Greens: “We will continue to speak out”
Speaking in response to the Guardian letter, Green Party leader on the Isle of Wight, Vix Lowthion, told OnTheWight,
“It’s wonderful to have the support from such a strong list of signatories.
“It’s obviously a decision for the local and national Labour Party to make – but it won’t affect our Green campaign on the Island.
“We will continue to speak out on defending our countryside, protecting local services, improving our schools and health care, and standing up for what matters with a strong, distinctive voice in Parliament after 8th June.”
Critchley: “The Isle of Wight needs the Labour movement”
Ryde North West Labour candidate in the upcoming council elections, Julian Critchley, has been selected as the 2017 General Election candidate to contest the Isle of Wight Constituency.
After being confirmed on Sunday afternoon, Julian, who has worked in both government and education, said,
“I believe the Isle of Wight needs the Labour movement. Our Island is a beautiful place, and Islanders are warm, friendly, creative and industrious people. Every day I feel privileged to have such neighbours and to live in such a place.
“Yet there are needs here which are unmet. And there are challenges to come, which we must face together.
“We must fight to protect and improve our health service, the proudest legacy of a Labour government.
“We must provide an outstanding education and better job opportunities for our young people.
“We must give our pensioners the dignity and support they deserve.
“We must support the local businesses who are the backbone of the economy.
“We must ensure that no Islander is forced to live in squalor.”
Robert Jones
1.May.2017 1:07pm
“Die-hard Labour supporters?” Polly Toynbee, the archetypal middle-of-the-roader who helped found the SDP?
The rest are too-comfortable professional lefties who know absolutely nothing about this constituency and care less about it because they’d sacrifice the Island Labour Party only so they could use it as a bargaining tool with the Greens to stand down elsewhere. They know that the right wing vote here in 2015 represented some 60% of those voting – they know that dishonest, cobbled-together alliances between people who have little in common with each other won’t work; and it’s significant that it’s Labour they’re calling on to stand down – not the Liberals; not the Greens. Do they REALLY think Labour Party members are going to get behind a Green candidate? In what alternative universe are these professional fatheads living?
At least one good thing might come of this, though: I shall no longer have to pretend that Billy Bragg is any damn’ good as a singer and can admit openly that I’ve always found him tuneless, brainless, and dull as brackish water.
East Cowes
1.May.2017 1:15pm
With 61.9% of the island having voted Tory and UKIP in 2015, the progressive vote is only fighting over roughly 38% of the vote (possibly more or less depending on turn out). The island, sadly, is a safe Tory seat. In a few years, as the younger generation gets older and the ageing population passes away, we might see a shift. But to swing that kind of percentage, and on the back of Brexit with the island having voted an extremely similar 61.9% Leave, is next to impossible. Maybe a little wiggle room depending on the Tory candidate chosen, but as the saying goes, ‘if you stick a blue ribbon on it….’