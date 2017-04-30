2017 local election candidates invited to take part in Facebook Q&A

On Monday and Tuesday this week, Linda Bassett of the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group will be running Isle of Wight council election Q&A sessions.
On Monday (1st May) between 3pm and 8pm voters who want to find out more about their candidate can post a question and these will be answered either on the Monday night or the following Tuesday between 4pm and 8pm.
There’ll be the chance of on-the-spot Q&A with any available candidates on Tuesday evening between 8-8.30pm.
No Conservative or UKIP candidates taking part
So far 15 candidates in the IWC and town and parish council elections have agreed to take part.
Linda explains,
“Not all candidates are on Facebook or are willing to participate. So far there have been no Conservative or UKIP candidates agreeing to take part.”
Conservatives, Ian Ward and Dave Stewart, have responded to say they are unavailable, whilst Wayne Whittle replied saying he does not use Facebook, but is happy for anyone to tweet him.
Any other candidates wishing to take part should message Linda on Facebook and she will add you.
Guidelines for those asking questions
Once the post is opened to comments on Monday and Tuesday afternoons,
- Add the name of candidate or party name (or all) then your question
- State the town you live in
- Any swearing/racist abuse or personal attack posts will be removed
- Find out about your candidates through Election2017 OnTheWight and read the party manifestos
Linda asks that those taking part keep things polite and respect that others are entitled to differing views.
Candidates agreeing to take part
- Stewart Blackmore – Labour – Lake South
- Julia Baker Smith – Independent Party – Whippingham/Osborne
- Rebecca Roncoroni – Independent – Wootton Bridge
- Stephen Cockett – Green Party – Ventnor West
- Geoff Lumley – Labour – Newport East
- Jonathan Bacon – Independent Party – Brading, Bembridge and St Helens
- Rebecca Blachford – Green Party – Newport North
- Heath Monaghan – Independent – Ryde North East (town council)
- Anni Adams – Liberal Democrat – Cowes North
- Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat – Shanklin South
- Vix Lowthion – Green Party (as Leader of the IW Green Party)
- Debbie Andre – Independent – Sandown North (town and IWC)
- Sue and Alan Godden – Shanklin Central (town council)
- Paul Fuller – Independent – Cowes West/Gurnard
- Julie Jones-Evans – Newport Central, Parish and IWC
To take part in the Q&A sessions head over to Linda’s group on Facebook at the allotted times.
Image: kristarella under CC BY 2.0
Sunday, 30th April, 2017 5:49pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ffg
Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓