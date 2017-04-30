2017 local election candidates invited to take part in Facebook Q&A

On Monday and Tuesday this week, Linda Bassett of the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group will be running Isle of Wight council election Q&A sessions.

On Monday (1st May) between 3pm and 8pm voters who want to find out more about their candidate can post a question and these will be answered either on the Monday night or the following Tuesday between 4pm and 8pm.

There’ll be the chance of on-the-spot Q&A with any available candidates on Tuesday evening between 8-8.30pm.

No Conservative or UKIP candidates taking part

So far 15 candidates in the IWC and town and parish council elections have agreed to take part.

Linda explains,

“Not all candidates are on Facebook or are willing to participate. So far there have been no Conservative or UKIP candidates agreeing to take part.”

Conservatives, Ian Ward and Dave Stewart, have responded to say they are unavailable, whilst Wayne Whittle replied saying he does not use Facebook, but is happy for anyone to tweet him.

Any other candidates wishing to take part should message Linda on Facebook and she will add you.

Guidelines for those asking questions

Once the post is opened to comments on Monday and Tuesday afternoons,

Add the name of candidate or party name (or all) then your question

State the town you live in

Any swearing/racist abuse or personal attack posts will be removed

Find out about your candidates through Election2017 OnTheWight and read the party manifestos

Linda asks that those taking part keep things polite and respect that others are entitled to differing views.

Candidates agreeing to take part

To take part in the Q&A sessions head over to Linda’s group on Facebook at the allotted times.

Image: kristarella under CC BY 2.0