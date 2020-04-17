Islanders read Shakespeare as part of campaign to raise money for NHS Charities

Several Islanders have taken part in the campaign – hear them read part of Shakespeare’s The Tempest

Theatrical Islanders have taken part in a campaign to help raise money for NHS Charities during the Coronavirus crisis.

Joe Plumb from Horse Box Theatre Company shared this video below of Islanders reading from The Tempest.

He said,

“Our wonderful friends got together to read some Shakespeare to show our support for the incredible people who are working night and day to keep us all safe.

“THANK YOU! Please donate to help support NHS Charities.”

Watch below as they read from The Tempest, Act III, Scene II by William Shakespeare. 

“Be not afeard; the isle is full of noises,
Sounds and sweet airs, that give delight, and hurt not.
Sometimes a thousand twangling instruments
Will hum about mine ears; and sometime voices,
That, if I then had waked after long sleep,
Will make me sleep again: and then, in dreaming,
The clouds methought would open, and show riches
Ready to drop upon me; that, when I waked,
I cried to dream again.”

Make your donation by visiting the NHS Charities Website.

